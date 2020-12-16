DEC Beat-The-Peak Alert Wed., 5-8 p.m.

Delaware Electric Cooperative has issued a Beat-The-Peak Alert for Wednesday, December 16th between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00p.m.

During these hours, members are asked to reduce electricity usage by turning off unnecessary lights, turning down the thermostat a few degrees and postponing the use of large appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers.

Saving electricity usage during expected times of high demand, when power is expensive to purchase, can help reduce the member’s bill and save money for the Co-op.