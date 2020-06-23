DEC, Choptank Issue Beat The Peak Alert

Soaring temperatures and oppressive humidity have led Delaware Electric Cooperative and Choptank Electric Cooperative to declare a Beat The Peak Alert.

According to Choptank, ticking thermostat up just three degrees can make a significant difference in the electric bill. Member are also advised to put off use of large appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers and to turn off unnecessary lights.

The Beat the Peak Alert is today (Tuesday) between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. for Choptank Electric and Delaware Electric Cooperative