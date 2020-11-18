DEC, Choptank Issue ‘Beat The Peak’ Alerts

As temperatures drop to the freezing mark, Delaware Electric Cooperative and Choptank Electric Cooperative have issued Beat the Peak alerts for Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The hours are as follows:

Wed. Nov. 18th, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thur. Nov. 19th, 6:00a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

During these times Co-op members are asked to conserve electricity usage during expected times of high demand for electricity and energy is more expensive for the Co-ops to purchase. Possible steps include turning the thermostat down a few degrees, turning off unnecessary lights and delaying the use of appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers.