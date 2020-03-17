DEC Closes Lobby-Drop Box Now Located by Drive-Thru Window

To protect the public and our employees from the possible spread of COVID-19, the DEC lobby and cashier windows closed on Monday, March 16th and will remain closed until further notice.

The drive-through pay window on the north side of the building will remain open from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Members can drop off new service documents in our drop-box located by the drive-through pay window 24-hours a day.

Members can pay their bills with a credit or debit card by calling 888-999-0957. Members with general questions about their bill or new service may call 855-332-9090.

Members can pay their bills by mailing a check to Delaware Electric Cooperative, 14198 Sussex Highway, Greenwood, DE 19950.

Electric bills can also be paid by signing up for an online DEC Smarthub account. You can sign up for an account by clicking HERE.

Members who are struggling to pay their bills during the pandemic are encouraged to call 855-332-9090. As always, DEC will work with members to set up a payment plan.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Public safety is our top priority at Delaware Electric Cooperative and further actions may be needed should the virus spread further. DEC is also taking steps to limit employee travel and vendor visits to the building. All employee and public events have been cancelled through the end of April.

DEC will continue to provide reliable electric service during this uncertain time. We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we take steps to protect the health of our employees and our members. Any updates related to the impact of COVID-19 on Co-op operations will be posted on this page.