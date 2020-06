A sweltering forecast has led Delaware Electric Cooperative to issue a Beat the Peak Alert.

Between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. today (Wednesday), The Co-op is asking its members to conserve electricity usage. During periods of high demand, electricity becomes more expensive to purchase.

Possible steps members could take include postponing the use of washers, dryers, dishwashers and other large appliance, setting the thermostat up a few degrees, and turning off lights when leaving the room.