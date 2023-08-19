DECEMBER IS DRUNK/DRUGGED DRIVING PREVENTION MONTH

National Drunk & Drugged Driving Prevention Month, or National 3D Prevention Month in December serves as a reminder to never drive impaired. If you’re home or traveling during the holidays, you may be planning to go to a few parties, get-togethers, or even just to have a few drinks with the family. If you have been drinking or are under the influence of drugs, do not operate a vehicle.

Remember, you are committing the crime of impaired driving whenever your ability to operate a vehicle is impaired by the effects of illegal drugs, prescription medication, over-the-counter medication, or a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 grams per deciliter or higher. If you are taking part in activities like this month, or EVER, do not make the mistake of getting behind the wheel. It could cost you or someone else their life.

So, why now? The time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day is described by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals as “One of the deadliest and most dangerous times on America’s roadways due to an increase in impaired driving.” This month we are all encouraged to drive sober, and drive defensively.

The following includes a few simple tips for celebrating and driving safely this holiday season:

Designate a non-drinking driver ahead of time.

If drinking alcohol at a party or other celebration, allow at least one hour between drinks. It takes one hour to get rid of one drink from your body (one drink is equal to a 12 ounce beer, a 5 ounce glass of wine, or 1.5 ounces of liquor).

Set limits beforehand of the number of drinks to have and stick with it.

Alternate drinking alcoholic beverages with soda, juice or water, and eat food.

Don’t mix alcohol with other drugs.

Don’t ride with someone who is impaired. Use other means of transportation such as a taxi, public transportation, Transportation Network Company/TNC (Lyft or Uber) or driver who is sober.

The good news is that prevention works. As we come together this holiday season, educate yourself and others on the risks of driving while impaired and take steps to stay safe. We can start with the science. There are no shortcuts to “sobering up” and preparing to drive; a person’s coordination and reaction time are slowed long before they actually show signs of intoxication. Coffee is not a cure-all. And even slowing or stopping drinking an hour or more before planning to drive does not mean the alcohol has “worn off.”

This holiday season, each of us has the power to prevent a tragedy and ensure that those we know and care about get to and from their celebrations. Speaking up about what is OK and what is not OK is a good first step—not just in relation to alcohol use but also other substances that can compromise our ability to make it home safely.

If we practice prevention to keep ourselves and our communities safe, the holidays can be full of the joy we expect them to be.

Partial information: SAMHSA/Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration