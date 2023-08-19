DECEMBER IS OPERATION SANTA PAWS

Operation Santa Paws encourages animal lovers to share the gift of giving at shelters everywhere from December 1st to December 24th. During this holiday season, let’s show a little extra love to our furry friends whom we love with all our hearts. The campaign goal of Operation Santa Paws is to stock the shelters with much-needed supplies. Our four-legged friends need to feel loved during the holidays just like we do!

Our pets are significant to us. For many people, they’re a member of the family. They are our best friends, our protectors; sometimes, they even serve as therapists to us. The campaign reminds us of the millions of pets in shelters in need of a loving home. Unfortunately, about 7.6 million companion animals (dogs, cats, and other domestic pets) enter shelters around the country yearly. Although many get adopted, the majority spend much of their lives in cages. December is a time to donate a new blanket, toy, or even some treats for a shelter animal to enjoy during the holidays.

HOW TO OBSERVE

The more we raise awareness, the more people all over the nation will take a little time out of their day to donate. In your post, show others what you gave so they have an idea of what they can go shopping for. Without the support of kindhearted, generous people all over the United States, Operation Santa Paws wouldn’t work. If you have donated or plan to this year, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

OPERATION SANTA PAWS HISTORY

Justin Rudd founded Operation Santa Paws in 2001 as part of the Haute Dog organization. The mission encourages animal lovers to donate treats and pet toys so animals in shelters can feel the love during the holidays just like the rest of us.

WISH LIST ITEMS (Please avoid stuffed toys, tennis balls, rawhide items and pig ears)

Durable puppy/dog toy, such as indestructible Ball, Nylabone, Kong, Booda, Gumabones, Velva or Best Ball brand toys

Pup-Peroni, soft Milk Bones or other soft jerky type dog treats

Dog and cat shampoo

Dry puppy food

Dry and canned kitten food

Large and medium food/water bowls

Durable kitten/cat toys

Cardboard serving trays for use as litter boxes (available for purchase at Smart & Final)

Heating pads for infant animals

blankets, bath towels (used or new)

Dog toys, especially ones that squeak

Nylon dog leashes

Pet supply and home improvement store gift cards

Cardboard cat scratchers

Donations for special needs and veterinary bills

Dog and cat sponsorships

Foster homes for adult cats

Forever homes for cats and dogs

