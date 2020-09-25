Decision Expected Soon on Del. GOP Vote-By-Mail Lawsuit

A Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor is expected to issue a decision by Monday after hearing arguments in the Delaware Republican Party’s challenge to the state’s new mail-in voting procedure.

The GOP filed a lawsuit last month contending that mail-in voting violates the state constitution and that it opens the potential for fraud, uncounted votes and other problems.

The Cape Gazette reports that Attorney General Kathy Jennings participated in the virtual hearing, saying mail-in voting was approved due to the pandemic and that voters should not have to risk their health if they don’t want to vote in person.

Polling places in Delaware will be open Election Day.

Vice Chancellor Samuel Glasscock says he will file a written decision by the close of business Monday.