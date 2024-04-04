Decrease in Number of Overdose Deaths in Delaware

For the first time in a decade, the number of overdose deaths in Delaware has decreased. According to data from the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, there were 527 accidental drug overdose deaths in 2023, representing a 1.8% decrease compared to 2022. Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall Long is optimistic that the efforts are having an impact, but she says the fact still remains that the lives of too many Delawareans have been lost to this crisis–adding that much work still needs to be done.

Additional Information:

“As a public health nurse, I applaud this progress. We are optimistic our efforts are having an impact, but the fact still remains that we have lost too many Delawareans to this crisis. We have much work to do,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, research scientist and Chair of the Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium, PhD, RN. “It has taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to get this far. As we continue forward, I want to thank the many grassroots advocates, nonprofits, state and local government agencies, our General Assembly, and especially, family members, for leaning in and collaborating on how to provide the best treatment, prevention, and recovery models for Delawareans.”

Added Division of Forensic Science Director John Evans, “The good news is for the first time in 10 years Delaware’s overdose fatality statistics show a decline. We are hopeful with our current partnerships, increased awareness, and prevention initiatives we will continue to make progress.”



When looking at this issue holistically, more than 140,000 Delaware adults are living with a substance use disorder. Additionally, the state has seen challenging trends that deserve attention; Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (DSAMH) statistics indicate rising fatal overdoses and drug use in Black and Hispanic/Latino communities.

“Our strategy has been consistent while also allowing room for innovation and addressing emerging trends. The core strategy is to address the stigma that may keep someone from seeking help, to enlist more healthcare providers in screening patients for opiate use disorder and referring them to treatment, and to make sure doctors know how to treat patients with medication for opiate use disorder,” said DSAMH Director Joanna Champney. “We also continue to blanket the state with Narcan and to fund programs that reach people where they are – whether that’s in rural areas, or in police stations, or through street outreach. The number of organizations we’re enlisting to save lives continues to grow. And when people are ready to get help, we’re ensuring that addiction treatment services are available for them, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.”

To address the root causes of this crisis on the ground, there have been policy and education efforts, coordinated behavioral health care, and increased funding for the opioid crisis through the years. As an example, the Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium (BHC), a national model, has focused on addressing prevention, education, treatment, and recovery for mental health, substance use, and co-occurring disorders through the lens of social determinants of health. The group drives collaboration by coordinating listening sessions, working to reduce the stigma, ensuring adequate resources, advancing policy, and more.

Additionally, the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission (POSDC), a subcommittee of the BHC, is charged with distributing over $250 million in opioid settlement funds to expand access to substance use treatment services and combat the opioid crisis in Delaware. The Department of Justice and municipalities have fought tirelessly for these funds. So far, the POSDC has awarded more than $10 million.

“With the leadership of the Behavioral Health Consortium, and in partnership with the Attorney General and our sister state agencies, we have been working tirelessly to support Delawareans living with mental illness or substance use disorder,” continued Lt. Governor Hall-Long, who also serves as co-chair of the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission with Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “We can combat these issues head-on through dedicated funding and a commitment to equity to reach every corner of our state, so we have more families celebrating holidays together instead of mourning an empty seat at the kitchen table.”