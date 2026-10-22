DEC’s Beat the Peak Program Surpasses $50 Million in Power Cost Savings

Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC) has announced that its Beat the Peak program has saved members more than $50 million since its launch in 2008. The voluntary initiative has saved members $4.5 million in 2026 alone. The Beat the Peak program encourages members to reduce electricity use during times of peak demand, when the cost of purchasing power is highest. By working together to conserve energy during these periods, DEC says its members have saved over $50 million in power costs.