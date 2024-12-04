Maryland Deer Firearm Season Opener Nearly Identical to Last Year

Maryland hunters reported harvesting 10,889 deer on the opening weekend of the 2024 firearm season from Nov. 30th – Dec. 1st, according to data collected by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The overall deer harvest was nearly identical to last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 10,905 deer. The harvest total included 4,947 antlered and 5,605 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 181 antlered and 156 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 14th.