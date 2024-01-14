Deer Hunting Shotgun Season Open thru January 21st

Shotgun season for deer is now open in Delaware through January 21st . This is also called General Firearm season – which means shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, authorized straight-walled pistol-caliber rifles and archery equipment can be used. Remember – Sunday deer hunting is permitted on private lands, with landowner permission, and on designated publicly-owned lands. Shotguns, straight-walled pistol-caliber rifles, muzzleloaders, and crossbows may be equipped with a scope.

Muzzleloader season – January 22 – 28

Crossbow – thru January 31

Harvested deer can be donated to Hunters Against Hunger by leaving your field-dressed deer in coolers at Redden or Trap Pond State Forests, Assawoman Wildlife Area or Gumboro Community Center. Deer must also be registered by the hunter on the field tag attached to the deer. The coolers are checked frequently – (cooler locations below).