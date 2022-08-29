DEHAP Rental Assistance to Temporarily Pause on Sept 9

The application process for the Delaware Housing Assistance Program or DE-HAP will be paused on Friday, September 9. This is in response to recent federal US Treasury policy changes and will allow the State Housing to modify the program guidelines with Treasury requirements, implement a shift between federal funding sources and manage application volume. Anticipated modifications to the DEHAP program guidelines include:

Decreasing the income limits

Increasing documentation requirements

Aligning the program assistance amount to meet market rate demand

The DEHAP Program is funded through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program, which the U.S. Treasury Department distributed to Delaware in January (ERA-1) and May 2021 (ERA-2). ERA-1 funding will expire on September 30, 2022.

While ERA-2 funding is not set to expire until 2025, recent federal U.S. Treasury policy changes and the ongoing high demand of assistance have forced the DSHA to adjust program guidelines to ensure the program can continue to assist renters at high risk of eviction.

During this temporary pause, new applications and recertifications will not be accepted. Those experiencing emergencies, such as eviction, immediate risk of homelessness, or utility cut-off, can start a new application for assistance through one of the program’s 15 Community Navigators. The complete list of Community Navigators is available on decovidhousinghelp.com.

Processing of existing submitted applications and payments will continue during the pause. Those with open or in-progress applications submitted before 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, are encouraged to monitor their emails, text messages, and voicemails for status updates. The program will begin accepting new applications again in early October.

“As stewards of the ERA funds, we know the substantial impact DEHAP has had in our communities. Running out of funds early or further jeopardizing this program’s longevity is not an option,” said DSHA Director Eugene R. Young Jr. “We ask that all remain patient over the next few weeks because these changes are necessary and in the best interest of those we serve.”

To date, the DEHAP program has dispersed over $100 million in rental and utility assistance, serving close to 15,000 Delawareans as they recovered from the devastating impact of the pandemic. Earlier this month, Delaware was recognized at the White House Eviction Prevention Conference for using its rental assistance program to keep eviction rates low during the COVID-19 pandemic and even after federal and state eviction protections had expired.

For additional details regarding the program changes, all are encouraged to sign up for email alerts and visit decovidhousinghelp.com for more information.