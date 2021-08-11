Del. 2021-22 School Assessment Results Released

The Delaware statewide education assessment results have been released, reflecting a school year like no other.

Delaware Secretary of Education Dr. Susan Bunting said significantly fewer students took the assessment, which makes it impossible to compare to previous administration of the test. Still, she said the data is valuable as the state and schools try to track student progress and address short- and long-term needs.

To review the 2020-21 state assessment, please CLICK HERE

“The 2020-21 school year was different from any other since many of our students were learning remotely for part or all of the academic year. Although assessment opportunities were available to all students, we saw significantly fewer students take the assessment,” Bunting said. “While direct comparisons with assessment data from previous years may not be appropriate because of this, the data provides an important temperature check that allows our schools to better track and address both short- and long-term learning needs.”

The Delaware Department of Education released these details about the assessment:

Statewide, participation was at 60 percent for the state’s English language arts and mathematics assessments for grades 3-8 while about 71 percent of eligible students took the SAT, the state’s high school federal accountability test. For the state’s social studies and science exams, 49 percent of eligible students participated. The state also administers an alternative assessment for students with significant cognitive disabilities. The overall participation was 58 percent on the alt assessment.

For those students who did participate, 41 percent scored at the proficiency level on the 3-8 ELA test while 26 percent did so in mathematics. On the SAT, 49 percent scored at proficient on evidenced-based reading and writing with 28 percent doing so on the math portion of the test and 44 percent on the essay section. Proficiency on the science assessment was 24 percent and 30 percent on the social studies assessment. For the alt assessment, the proficiency rates were 26 percent for ELA, 21 percent for math and 13 percent for science.

“Educators and school-based staff have faced and risen to meet unprecedented challenges in the past year,” Bunting added. “The assessment results will be used to help all of us educators better understand the needs of our students so we can more effectively support them.”



