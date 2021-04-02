Del. Accelerates Vaccination Of Prison Population

Half of Delaware’s prison inmates will have access to a COVID-19 vaccination within the next week.

Inmates who are over 60 years old have been prioritized so far, according to the Department of Correction. About 18 percent of the older inmate population declined to get the shot.

The number of inmates with active infection is still in ‘single digits.’

“DOC’s goal is to vaccinate 80% of the incarcerated individuals by June,” Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “DOC and our Centurion healthcare partners first focused on vaccinating all inmates over 60 years old, and with our educational efforts, only 18 percent of this older incarcerated population declined the vaccine.”

For more information on the Department of Correction’s COVID mitigation efforts, please CLICK HERE