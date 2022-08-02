Del. Accepts Applications for Site Readiness Grants

Delaware businesses or local governments that qualify are invited to apply for grants or loans from the Site Readiness Fund.

Funding is available to support construction, renovation or improvement of commercial or industrial sites for new or established businesses. The fund was created through a bill that passed in the General Assembly (SB 127) last year and was signed by Governor John Carney.

The Delaware Division of Small Business considers applications on a rolling basis until all funding has been awarded.

“We are competing every day with surrounding states to attract and keep vital businesses and jobs here in Delaware,” Delaware Division of Small Business Acting Director Regina Mitchell said. “The Site Readiness Fund is an important tool that allows us to support infrastructure investments so our state can stay competitive and incentivize businesses to relocate here. I encourage businesses, municipalities, and others interested in improving sites throughout Delaware to submit an application for Site Readiness funding.”

The DSB shared these details about how to apply:

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until all funding has been awarded. Site Readiness Fund applications are available at business.delaware.gov/site-readiness-fund. Once completed, applications can be emailed to business_finance@delaware.gov.

“The Site Readiness Fund creates more viable options for companies looking to locate or expand right here in Delaware,” Delaware Prosperity Partnership President and CEO Kurt Foreman said. “The fund provides an investment in ensuring that sites throughout the state are ready for the kinds of development and job growth we all value.”