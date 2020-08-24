Del. African American Task Force Holds Inaugural Meeting Wed.

Delaware’s African American Task Force is about to meet for the first time this week

The panel was established in the final days of the recent Delaware General Assembly session and was proposed originally by the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus.

The goal is to study inequities within socioeconomically marginalized African American communities surrounding education, housing, economic opportunities, health care, community violence, environmental justice, voting rights and criminal justice.

The African American Task force will meet virtually Wednesday at 10 a.m. The meeting can be seen on the General Assembly’s YouTube Channel.

“Everyone involved with the African American Task Force is culturally competent and brings different perspectives to the table, and I am eager to get to work,” State Representative and task force co-chair Stephanie T. Boulden, D- Wilmington, said. “The sad reality is that Black Americans continue to have unequal life experiences – and that needs to change. We must resolve to fix these inequalities in Delaware and this task force is committed to producing positive change.”