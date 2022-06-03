Del. AG Kathy Jennings Files To Seek Re-election

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has made it official: she is seeking a second term.

Jennings has filed for re-election, according to her campaign Thursday. She is a Democrat.

Jennings said in her first term, she and the Justice Department held opioid manufacturers accountable, combatted violent crime, and pushed for new laws to make the system more fair and equal.

Jennings’ campaign also said the AG’s office maintained an 85-percent conviction rate against gun offenders and increased bail guidelines for violent offenders. She also mentioned that her team “successfully defeated a GOP Lawsuit that sought to invalidate 80,000 lawfully cast ballots.”

“I first decided to run, because I wanted to take on the tough fights facing our state,” Jennings said. “We’ve done so much: held opioid manufacturers accountable, combatted violent crime, and pushed a host of new laws to make our system more fair and equal. I’m so proud of what we have accomplished, but we still have more to do.”

Jennings’ campaign highlighted these accomplishments of her first term:

-Maintaining an extremely high (~85%) conviction rate against gun offenders and increasing bail guidelines against violent offenders

-Reforming the DOJ and successfully advocating for landmark reform policies, helping reduce Delaware’s sentenced prison population by nearly 30%

-Securing settlements with nearly a quarter-billion dollar in potential value following successful actions against opioid manufacturers and distributors and chemical companies associated the release of so-called “forever chemicals”

-Returning roughly $3 to Delaware for every $1 in the Department of Justice’s annual budget

-Successfully defeating a GOP lawsuit that sought to invalidate 80,000 lawfully cast ballots

-Establishing a permanent Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust

Attorney Julianne Murray, who resides in Sussex County is the Republican candidate for Attorney General in 2022.