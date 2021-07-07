Del. Air Quality Alert Wed.

Delaware is under a code orange air quality alert today (Wednesday) for unhealthy levels of ozone.

Humid air, plenty of sunlight, pollutants and lingering smoke from Canadian wildfires will all enhance ozone development. Levels may become unhealthy for people in the sensitive groups category such as young children, the elderly, and those with heart and/or respiratory conditions. Such persons should limit outdoor activities, especially those that require a high level of exertion.

Any health-related questions may be directed to the Division of Public Health at 302-744-4700. All other questions should be directed to the Division of Air Quality at 302-739-9402.

Conditions are expected to improve Thursday and Friday due to the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa.

For more information please CLICK HERE