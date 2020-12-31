Del. Allocates Funds From Opioid Impact Fee

Delaware has begun to distribute hundreds of thousands of dollars collected through an opioid impact fee that the state began to charge makers of opioids that are sold in Delaware under a law that was signed in June 2019.



$700-thousand have now been allocated to several programs that help people who struggle with addiction issues and for services and programs that assist in the treatment and recovery process. Also, some money goes toward the purchase of 925 more naloxone kits that contain overdose-reversing medication.

“As we work to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our state continues to respond to an opioid epidemic that is costing the lives of far too many Delawareans,” Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik said. “The opioid impact fee created by Sen. Stephanie Hansen last year is proving to be a powerful tool in that fight. These funds are helping us to expand our services and reach the people most in need of that support.”

“There are no easy solutions when it comes to treating people struggling with substance use disorder,” Lieutenant Governor and Chair of the Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium Bethany Hall-Long said. “To be successful, we must take a truly holistic approach. This means supporting both the individual and their family as we attempt to remove the social determinant barriers that hinder an individual on a path to recovery,” she said. “The Opioid Impact Fee is helping Delaware to build that behavioral health system infrastructure. This legislation is doing more than just generating revenue. It will help us to save lives, rebuild families, and restore communities torn apart by addiction. Sen. Hansen, Rep. Bentz, the community advocates, and DHSS deserve a lot of credit for the plan being put forward today.”

DHSS released these proposals for utilization of the opioid impact fee in the near future: