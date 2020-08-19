Del. Announces $100M Grants Program To Help Small Biz, Nonprofits

Small businesses and nonprofits in Delaware that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will be able to apply for the DE Relief Grants Program.

The program is expected to make at least $100 million in grants available. It is a partnership of the State of Delaware and New Castle County, although the grants will be available statewide.

The money comes through the CARES Act. Applications may be filed starting in September at business.delaware.gov/relief/

“Delaware small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they have made considerable sacrifices during the COVID-19 crisis. We owe them our gratitude and support,” Governor John Carney said Wednesday. “These relief grants will help Delaware small businesses begin the process of recovering and will help make investments necessary to create safer spaces for their customers and staff.”

“Multiple programs are necessary to address the challenges Delaware’s small businesses face,” Delaware Division o Small Business Director Damian DeStefano said. “We believe this assistance, coupled with other efforts, including the Hospitality Emergency Loan Program (HELP) and the COVID-19 Customer Protection Standards, help make the difference for some of our small businesses.”