Del. Averages 127 Positive COVID Test Results Daily In Past Week

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Delaware is 127.7, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

Nearly 22,800 positive cases have been reported since March, including more than 11,800 who are considered recovered from COVID-19.

Over the past week, the seven-day positivity average has dropped from 6.6-percent to 5.5-percent.

104 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

26 are critical.

Recent outbreaks at long-term care facilities are also still under investigation.

30 residents and 17 staff members at Country Rest Home in Greenwood have tested positive.

Additional information below was provided by the Delaware Division of Public Health:

Additional Updates

Update on COVID-19 Outbreaks in Long-term Care Facilities: The Division of Public Health continues to investigate COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities throughout the state. Facilities where significant ongoing outbreaks are occurring, as of Oct. 15, 2020:

Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington; 54 residents and 39 staff members

Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington; 44 residents and 31 staff members

Country Rest Home in Greenwood; 30 residents and 17 staff members

*Staff members may include health care and non-health care personnel, such as facility vendors or other individuals working in the long-term care facility who may not be full-time facility employees.

Delaware COVID-19 Data:

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m. Thursday, October 15, include:

• 22,724 total positive cases

• New Castle County cases: 11,958

• Kent County cases: 3,285

• Sussex County cases: 7,390

• Unknown County: 91

• Females: 12,234; Males: 10,452; Unknown Sex: 38

• Age range: 0 to 104

• Currently hospitalized: 104; Critically ill: 26 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

• Delawareans recovered: 11,818

• 298,418 negative cases**

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

A data quality enhancement was put in place this week to determine the county of residence for cases in which the county was previously unknown. As a result, county totals have increased as part of this update, and the unknown county total has decreased. Statewide statistics have not been affected by this data improvement.

Generally, Delaware is now considering patients recovered after at least 24 hours have passed since the resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and/or improvement in symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Individuals who tested positive who have not had any symptoms are considered recovered after at least 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 test with no subsequent illness.

Aggregate K-12 School-Related COVID-19 Statistics:

The Division of Public Health is providing statewide aggregate data on the total number of COVID-19 positive cases among students and staff who were in-person at a school or child care facility while potentially infectious, reported to DPH since Sept. 1, 2020. To determine the start of the infectious period, or when others may have been exposed to someone infectious, DPH looks 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to testing for those individuals who had no symptoms. These data only indicate potential exposure to COVID-19 in these settings, not whether exposure actually occurred.

Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive students and staff, statewide, who were in-person at a school or child care facility while potentially infectious, reported to DPH between Sept. 1, 2020, and Oct. 15, 2020:

Child care – 22 students and 19 staff

Private K-12 – 43 students and 17 staff

Public K-12 – 17 students and 62 staff

Long-term Care Statistics:

Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities will be updated weekly each Friday, using information reported as of 6 p.m. Thursday. There have been a total of 1,387 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 388 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.

The locations and number of deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities are:

• Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (17)

• Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (18)

• Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (34)

• Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (2)

• Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Middletown (10)

• Cadia Healthcare Capitol, Dover (14)

• Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (9)

• Cadia Healthcare North Wilmington/Silverside, Wilmington (12)

• Country Rest Home, Greenwood (6)

• Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (11)

• Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)

• HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington (4)

• Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (20)

• Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (41)

• Hillside Center, Wilmington (3)

• Kentmere Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Wilmington (5)

• Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)

• ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (13)

• ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (20)

• Methodist Country House, Wilmington (4)

• Millcroft, Newark (2)

• Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (36)

• New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (12)

• Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (11)

• Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (26)

• Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (24)

• Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (5)

• Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (3)

• Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington (2)

• Westminster Village, Dover (7)

• Five other New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, and information on Delaware’s contact tracing efforts can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal at de.gov/healthycommunity.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or headache or congestion or runny nose without a known cause such as allergies. Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Information about testing events, including community testing sites, permanent fixed testing sites, and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.

Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses re-open should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.

Individuals with questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email info@delaware211.org. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.