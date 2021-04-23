Del. Bayshore Byway Gets Federal Designation

The Delaware Bayshore Byway is now recognized by the Federal Highway Administration as a National Scenic Byway.

A special sign to show the Byway’s significance was unveiled on Earth Day at the St. Jones Reserve in Kent County. The Bayshore Byway is a series of two-lane roads that run between Lewes and New Castle, bringing travelers close to the bay and through saltwater marshes, small fishing villages and through farmland, with some history along the way. The total length of the route is 157 miles.

“Delaware’s Bayshore Byway encompasses so much of our state’s unique natural and cultural heritage,” Governor John Carney said. “We are proud to announce on Earth Day this national recognition of its beauty and importance, and we look forward to drawing new visitors to discover its uniquely all-American, all-natural waterways, landscapes and towns.”

“DNREC’s Delaware Bayshore Initiative runs the coastline from New Castle to Lewes and has laid a foundation to focus our efforts on conservation and preservation, provide recreational and educational opportunities, and support Bayshore communities,” DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said. “This new designation builds on and broadens our commitment to care for and share Delaware’s wild side with residents and visitors of today and tomorrow.”

