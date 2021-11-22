Del. Begins Auction Of Low-Digit Surf Fishing Plates

Delaware low-digit surf fishing plates will be auctioned starting today (Monday at 9:00 a.m.).

According to the Department of Natural Resources, 15 tags with numbers of interest will be available. The minimum bid for a low-digit surf fishing plate is $250.

The Delaware General Assembly authorized a bid system for prized low-numbered plates in 2015. DNREC said the program has raised more than half-a-million dollars, and all proceeds directly benefit Delaware State Parks.

Low-digit plates will be auctioned between today and December 9th. Annual surf fishing permits are expected to go on sale this winter.

To find out more, please CLICK HERE

For the auction site, please CLICK HERE

According to DNREC:

Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 9, bidders will have the option to bid on 15 tags including tags 26, 54, 132, 211, 301, 454 and on nine “choice” categories, ranging from tags 51 to 9999. The highest bidder in each choice category can choose a number, if not already sold, within that category.