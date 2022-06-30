Del. Begins Mortgage Relief Program

Delaware has opened a mortgage relief program.

Eligible households who have experienced a COVID-19-related financial hardship that led to mortgage delinquency or forbearance can apply for financial assistance, according to the Delaware State Housing Authority. Up to $40,000 is available to cover delinquencies in mortgage payments, property taxes, utility bills, condominium association fees or homeowner insurance.

“Our agency understands the importance of housing stability for Delaware families. With many still facing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to keeping them in their homes and out of foreclosure,” DSHA Director Eugene Young Jr. said. “This program will target individuals and families in need and those who are socially disadvantaged. We thank Delaware’s federal delegation for advocating on behalf of our residents and are proud to get these funds out the door.”

“We know many Delawareans have faced difficult situations and have struggled with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor John Carney said. “We are committed to supporting our neighbors by providing real relief for Delawareans and Delaware families and helping them stay in their homes.”

The American Rescue Plan Act and the Homeowner Assistance Fund are funding the program.

According to the Delaware State Housing Authority:

. Eligible homeowners must meet the following requirements:

Delaware resident who owns and occupies their home in Delaware as their primary residence

Income at or below 150 % AMI or 100% of the Median Income for the United States, whichever is greater (Find your AMI here)

Financial hardship after January 21, 2020, such as reduced income or increased expenses

Delinquent by at least 30 days, including any payments during a forbearance period.

For questions about the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program, please call (888) 303- 4324 or visit demortgagehelp.com.