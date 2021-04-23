Delaware students would be permitted one excused absence each academic year for civic engagement, under legislation introduced in the General Assembly. (HB 175)

According to the sponsor, Representative Eric Morrison, D-27th -a former educator – allowable activities could include a visit to the state capitol – once it’s reopened – or attending a rally. A walkout could also qualify as an excused absence.

“As a former educator, I know that not everything about civics, history, and politics can be learned in a classroom. We should encourage young people to engage in their communities and in the political process–because their voices matter and we want them to stay engaged as adults,” Morrison said.

The student’s parent or guardian would be required to provide written permission no less than three days before a planned activity.

Another former teacher, Senator Laura Sturgeon, D-4th, said it’s an innovative way to ‘open up another avenue for our students to learn about civics, social studies and government.’