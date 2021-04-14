Del. Bill Looks To Expand SEED Scholarship Access

More Delawareans would have access to the state’s SEED program that offers free credits at Delaware Tech, under a bill introduced in the General Assembly.

The SEED scholarship program has helped almost 13,000 high school graduates afford college since 2005. State Senator Nicole Poore, D-New Castle said the bill she is sponsoring (SB 12) would clear the way for hundreds of more Delawareans who are looking for new skills through either Delaware Tech’s non-credit workforce development programs, or its academic credential courses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a tremendous toll on the working-class families of our state, many of whom were forced out of work and out of the workforce by the drastic and necessary decisions required to keep people alive,” Poore said. “Those families deserve our help as they work toward achieving a better life than the one they left behind in March 2020. We absolutely can – and should – to everything in our power to give those workers the tools they need to embark on new careers, particularly in those fields where Delaware desperately needs a skilled workforce.”

Sponsors said this would result in getting more qualified people into the workforce.

“Delaware has been the national leader for free community college since 2005, and the SEED scholarship program has been an indisputable success, serving working families, employers and, most important, our scholars, by providing access to high-quality careers through educational opportunities,” Delaware Tech President Mark Brainard said. “Sen. Poore’s enhancements couldn’t come at a better time as Delaware emerges into the post COVID economy and an ever-changing labor market. Once again, SEED will have an incalculable positive impact on our state for many years into the future.”