Del. Bill Seeks To Set Standards Of Care At Recovery Houses

New Delaware legislation seeks to set a standard of care for recovery houses… places people turn to for treatment for substance use disorder.

The bill (HB 421) would codify standards for recovery houses to be designated ‘certified.’ Non-certified recovery houses would be able to continue to operate, but would be subject to restrictions in getting state grants and referrals. The Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, or an entity approved by the division, would carry out the certification process.

“Residents who enter recovery houses are extremely vulnerable and need to receive top-quality care that assists them with their treatment and recovery from addiction. However, many in those situations are not in a position to fully assess the homes’ services,” House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, D-Bear said. “Establishing a standard of care through a certification process will give us confidence that residents will receive good, safe treatment.”

“When someone is in a recovery program for substance abuse, there is a certain expectation by the client, as well as their family, that a pathway out of addiction would be offered,” Representative Ruth Briggs King, R-Georgetown, a co-prime sponsor of the bill said. “What we’re trying to do with this bill is to ensure these recovery houses meet certain standards in order to provide safeguards to their clients and families that, ultimately, a viable treatment plan would be followed.”