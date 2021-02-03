Del. Bill Would Prohibit Mandated COVID-19 Vaccination

No Delawarean should be forced to take the Coronavirus vaccine, according to one statelawmaker.

According to State Senator David Lawson, R- Marydel, Delaware Code grants the Governor authorization to mandate that citizens receive an inoculation while a public health State of Emergency is in place.

Lawson has introduced a bill that would, he said, preserve freedom of choice. It would specifically prevent the Executive Branch from forcing a citizen to get the COVID-19 vaccine if the Governor considers such a mandate.

Lawson said there is a portion of the population which has concerns about the vaccine and the speed with which it was developed and put into use.