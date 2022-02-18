Del. Bond Bill Committee Accepts Applications For Capital Grants

Delaware community groups and local organizations are invited to take part in a formal process to apply for capital grants, under a program begun by the General Assembly’s capital budget-writing committee.

The panel, also known as the Bond Bill Committee, was able to establish the Community Reinvestment Fund utilizing an influx of one-time funds that became available. Because the funds arrived late for the current fiscal year, money was spread evenly among all 62 lawmakers to allocate to groups and local governments in their districts. The panel implemented a transparent application process for the upcoming fiscal year.

“We heard the concerns loud and clear that we needed to be transparent and fair with soliciting and considering requests for these reinvestment funds, should they be available,” Representative Debra Heffernan, D-Bellefonte, Bond Bill committee chair said. “By making the application process publicly available with clearly defined criteria, we are fulfilling our commitment and ensuring that interested groups have the same opportunity and access to any funds allocated.”

Applications can be filed at the General Assembly’s Website, legis.delaware.gov, and are due by May 15th.

The grants are available for certain purposes to county and local governments, community-based nonprofits and private sector nonprofit organizations. According to lawmakers, state agencies, school districts, charter schools, private schools, institutions of higher education, churches, fire companies, and for-profit organizations are not eligible for funds from the Community Reinvestment Fund.

Funds can only be used for capital projects and associated costs, such as pre-construction, land acquisition and building construction. Projects could include reconstruction or rehabilitation of a building, installing equipment, acquiring land, constructing sidewalks, and installing sewers or water mains.

“Our community of nonprofits are invaluable partners in the state’s continuous efforts to provide critical services to our fellow Delawareans,” Senator Nicole Poore, D-New Castle, Bond Bill committee co-chair said. “Working in partnership with the state to reach some of our must vulnerable neighbors, these organizations provide a level of expertise and personal care that is unmatched. I am thrilled we are in a position to help them grow their capacity, upgrade their facilities and expand their reach through open and transparent investments in our communities.”