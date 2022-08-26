Del. Boys & Girls Clubs Seek Federal Funding to Support Mental Health Services

Youth mental health services could get more support through the Western Sussex Boys and Girls Club.

Delaware has more than 40 Boys and Girls Club locations.

The organization is applying for Community Project Funding for fiscal Year 2023. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del. visited the club in Seaford Thursday.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, investing in youth mental health services has never been more important,” Blunt Rochester said. “The over 40 locations of Boys & Girls Clubs in Delaware uplift their surrounding communities by providing key programming to help kids learn, grow, and express themselves. This project, which would support the hiring of three social work/mental health professionals, is vital to ensuring that Delaware’s children have the support they need as we combat the rising youth mental health crisis. I look forward to continuing to advocate for or the project as it moves through the Community Project Funding process.”

Possible federal funding would allow for the hiring of three masters-level social workers / mental health professionals to work with Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware and the young people and families that they serve.

“The funding we’ve requested through Congresswoman Blunt Rochester’s office would be incredible support to help establish and expand the Boys & Girls Club’s youth support services. That includes trauma informed care training for staff towards capacity building and individual and family counseling for kids, ultimately bringing our communities together. It is our hope that this funding will help our project contribute to the overall health and wellness of Delawareans,” Boys & Girls Club of Delaware Senior Executive Director of Grants Development Dr. Suchi Hiraesave said.