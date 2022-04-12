Del. Broadband Expansion Plan Webinar / Q & A Tonight (Tuesday)

Expansion of hard-wired broadband internet infrastructure in Delaware is the focus of a broadband webinar tonight (Tuesday).

According to State Senator Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, representatives of the state Department of Technology and Information will give specific details and answer questions about the plan to make Delaware more connected.

Last year, Governor John Carney announced an investment of $110-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to make Delaware the first state to make hard-wired broadband internet service available to every home and business.

“Access to reliable, hard-wired high-speed internet is vital in today’s always-connected world,” Pettyjohn said in a statement. “From education and business operations to general family entertainment, broadband internet plays an important, necessary role in our lives.”

The webinar will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be available on Zoom, YouTube and Facebook. The YouTube and Facebook streams will be watch / listen only. Zoom registration is required if a guest wants to ask questions.

“As someone who has worked in the information technology field for much of my professional career, I

am excited that every Delawarean who wants broadband internet will soon be able to access it,” Pettyjohn added. “I want to give Delawareans the opportunity to have their questions answered by experts in this field.”

(file photo: Gov. Carney took part in a broadband expansion announcement in Bridgeville in Sept. 2021)