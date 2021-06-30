Del. Budgets Enacted For FY ’22

Delaware’s operating budget and capital budget are now law for the fiscal year that starts Thursday.

Governor John Carney signed the $4.7-billion FY ’22 budget (House Bill 250) into law Wednesday afternoon, as well as the bond bill (Senate Bill 200), which totals a record $1.3-billion. Carney said the budget also sets aside $286-million in new savings to prepare for future economic and revenue downturns.

“This is a sustainable budget that makes investments where they’re needed most, including in our public schools statewide, and prepares us for the future,” Carney said. “We’re also making our largest-ever infrastructure investments, which will create good jobs and attract economic investment across our state. And we worked with legislators to set aside additional reserves to make sure we’re again prepared next time we face a crisis. I want to thank the chairs and members of the Joint Finance and Bond Bill committees for their thoughtful work on this budget in such an unusual year.”

The State Senate, meanwhile, sent a $63.2 million grants-in-aid package (House Bill 265) to Governor John Carney on Wednesday that will help bolster fire companies, ambulance services, senior centers, veterans’ organizations, and other community groups that provide services to the people of Delaware.

“We were fortunate this year to be able to produce a very robust Grant-in-Aid package that helps support many of the organizations that form the bedrock of our communities across the state,” Representative and Joint Finance Committee co-chair Bill Carson, D-Smyrna said. “The resources in this bill are going to do a lot of good for a lot of people.”

“This legislation will provide much-needed support to our nonprofit community, which was dealt a serious fundraising blow by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Senator and JFC co-chair Trey Paradee, D-Dover said. “From fire companies and paramedic services to shelters, substance abuse services and community arts organizations, these organizations deliver invaluable services to our most vulnerable neighbors and give us an unbelieve return on our investment. I’m grateful to my colleagues on the Joint Finance Committee for allocating this year’s Grants-in-Aid in a responsible manner that will benefit thousands of Delaware families.”

The grant package includes:

$19.3 million for organizations that provide services to Delawareans in the areas of health, substance abuse treatment, the arts, tourism and community services

$13.9 million to support county paramedic services, plus $3 million in one-time funding to improve or enhance paramedic substations

$9 million for Delaware senior centers

3% funding increases for volunteer fire companies, including $7 million to support the operation of volunteer fire company trucks, ambulances and rescue boats

$2.7 million for the Clean Slate Act Contingency

$500,000 for a new primary care provider loan reimbursement program

$300,000 for a new mental health services loan repayment program for college students

$90,000 for the Korey Thompson emergency student housing fund