Del. Cancer Mortality Rates Head Downward

Delaware’s cancer mortality rates have gone down over a five-year period ending in 2016.



Delaware Public Health data indicates there have also been improvements in cancer death rates among African-American males and females as well as Hispanic females. Overall cancer mortality declined ten percent between 2002-2006 and 2012-2016.

The report, Cancer Incidence and Mortality in Delaware 2012-2016, was presented to the Delaware Cancer Consortium Monday.



Governor John Carney says the data shows the importance of cancer screenings and encouraging Delawareans to stop smoking and vaping and lose weight, which are still some of the greatest risks for developing cancer. Lung cancer continues to be the most frequently diagnosed and the most deadly form of cancer in Delaware.

“After years of work, the data reflects our efforts to have more Delawareans get important cancer screenings,” Carney said. “We know that the earlier cancer is detected, the more treatable it is. In addition to screenings, I urge everyone to make healthier lifestyle choices, as smoking, vaping, and being overweight or obese, are among our greatest risks for developing cancer.”

Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay also said it’s likely many Delawareans may have postponed recommended screenings, and now it would be a good time to get caught up.

More information on how and where to schedule a cancer screening can be found at www.healthydelaware.org.