Del. CARES Act Spending Pace Picks Up

Spending of Delaware’s allocation under the federal CARES Act picked up last week.

According to the CARES Act Fund Tracker developed by State Auditor Kathy McGuiness, $12-million were spent last week, $10-million which were spent by the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.

“The CARES Act resulted in an unprecedented amount of federal funding to our state,” McGuiness said. “The CARES Act Fund Tracker allows taxpayers to see a breakdown of how much money each state agency has spent.”

State agencies have spent about 72.1-percent of $927-million in CARES Act funding received.

To examine the CARES Act Fund Tracker, please CLICK HERE