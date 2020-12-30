Del. Chancellor Andre Bouchard Announces Retirement

Chancellor of Delaware’s Court of Chancery Andre Bouchard plans to retire effect April 30th, 2021. Bouchard announced his decision to Governor John Carney and to judicial colleagues Tuesday.

Bouchard called Chancery Court a “revered place with a 228-year tradition of excellence.” He added that what makes it special are the people, “who dedicate themselves to its mission, not only in the high-profile world of corporate law but in attending to the needs of many of our state’s most vulnerable citizens and whatever else calls out for equity.”

Bouchard said it’s time for him to enjoy more time with his family and pursue other interests.

“Confronting a court expansion, a burgeoning caseload, and a pandemic, Chancellor Bouchard led the Court of Chancery with humility, imagination, and grace,” Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr. said Tuesday. “We thank him for his public service, and wish him the best in life after the bench.”

“For more than 225 years, the Delaware Chancery Court has been known for its excellence, its stability and objectivity,” Carney said. “Chancellor Bouchard has built on that legacy and has served the State of Delaware with distinction. During his time on the bench, Chancellor Bouchard also oversaw an expansion of the Chancery Court to keep pace with caseloads as more entities choose Delaware as their legal home. On behalf of all Delawareans, I want to thank Chancellor Bouchard for his leadership.”

Former Governor Jack Markell nominated Bouchard as a Chancellor to Chancery Court in 2014.