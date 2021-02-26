Del. Child Care Providers To Be Vaccinated This Weekend

Coronavirus vaccinations will be available this weekend to about 2,500 child care providers in Delaware.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, Delaware Public Health, the CDC and other agencies are offering the invitation-only clinic for child care providers. According to the Delaware Department of Education, about 700 providers and more than 4,000 K-through-12 school personnel have already been vaccinated.

“Delaware’s child care providers have been vital to our state, our families, and our children throughout this pandemic, staying open to provide care to our children so other frontline workers could serve our state,” Governor John Carney said. “We are grateful for their work and are pleased we can vaccinate them so they can continue to serve our youngest learners.”

The clinic this weekend is invitation-only, and anyone who received the invite will be required to show his or her employment in child care. A second drive-through event for the second shot will be organized in the future.

“Our child care providers and K12 employees are providing essential services to children across Delaware,” Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said. “We are pleased to be making progress in offering these frontline workers the chance to be vaccinated and will continue to work until everyone has had this opportunity.”