Del. Civics Education Bill Gets Hearing In Senate Committee

Legislation to require that Delaware students in grades ten and twelve be assessed in US history, government and civics will be considered in the Senate Education Committee today (Wednesday).

The bill (SB 232) is sponsored by State Senator Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford. The requirement would take effect with the 2023-24 academic year.

The civics assessment would cover:

The nature, purpose, principles, and structures of the United States constitutional republic;

The principles, operations, and documents of the United States government;

and, the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.

The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday April 6th and can be accessed virtually at legis.delaware.gov.