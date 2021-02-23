Del. Coalition Pushes For Family & Medical Leave

A drive is underway for paid family and medical leave in Delaware, as more than 35 organizations have gotten behind the effort to get the Delaware General Assembly to require 12 weeks of paid leave for Delawareans who face a qualifying event.

A qualifying event could could include a new child, a serious medical condition, caring for a family member with a serious medical condition, addressing a domestic violence situation or a family member’s military deployment.

“If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we can no longer afford an economy that forces people out of the workplace when a medical emergency strikes,” Delaware Cares Coalition for Paid Leave Executive Director Liz Richards said. “Paid family and medical leave strengthens Delaware families, particularly working families and families of color, and will keep us competitive for the best talent in the nation.”

“In April 2016, our lives were forever changed when I was diagnosed with aggressive stage-four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma that had invaded my chest and my spine,” small business owner Jan White said. “You could have the most dedicated, professional, accomplished team leader you could dream of. But if they are facing a serious family or medical crisis, no matter how hard they try, their heads and hearts are going to be divided. That serves no one well. Allowing someone to focus on their family in a time of crisis, and then come back as a valued team member, is the right thing to do.”

According to the coalition, several lawmakers have agreed to cosponsor family and medical leave legislation in the coming months.