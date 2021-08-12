Del. Courts Implement Mask Requirement

Delaware courts will again require anyone at a court facility to wear a face covering starting Monday, August 16th.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins Seitz Junior announced the action Wednesday as administrative head of all state courts in Delaware. The requirement is in accordance with Governor John Carney’s directive that state employees and visitors to Delaware indoor facilities wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Also, any court employee who is not fully vaccinated for coronavirus will be required to undergo weekly testing starting September 7th.

The previous mask requirement in Delaware courts was lifted for fully vaccinated individuals July 1st. The judicial branch continues to operate normally, but Chief Justice Seitz has encouraged the use of remote proceedings when possible.

To read the full court order, please CLICK HERE

“We promised judicial branch employees and the public that we would monitor COVID-19 conditions in Delaware and, if needed, would not hesitate to make changes in the interest of public health and safety,” Chief Justice Seitz said. “As the CDC and Governor Carney have stated, the Delta variant has recently changed conditions on the ground. Many judicial branch employees and the public must come to judicial facilities every day. They have no choice. We needed to take immediate action to protect our employees and the public from the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant. Vaccines are still the best defense against COVID-19 and the Delta variant. The best way to end this pandemic is to get vaccinated.”