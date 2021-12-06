Del. COVID-19 Case Rates Rise; More Mobile Vax Clinics This Week

Rates of new COVID-19 cases are rising in Delaware.

Friday’s reported total of 776 positive cases was the highest for one day since January. The seven-day average of new positive cases is now more than 432, up from 377 the previous week.

As of Friday, Delaware Public Health said the Omicron variant was not yet confirmed in anyone in Delaware. DPH continues to monitor for the presence of COVID-19 variants, including Omicron, through routine sequencing of test specimens.

Medical Staff with the Delaware National Guard continue to operate mobile units that bring COVID-19 vaccines to under-served communities. Vaccination and testing will be available Monday at sites in Laurel and Seaford.

Delaware Health and Social Services released the following COVID-19 update Friday December 3rd:

Total positive cases since March 11, 2020: 155,149

7-day average of new positive cases: 432.7, an increase from 377.6 last week

7-day average for the percentage of total positive tests: 8.3%, an increase from 7.1% last week

Hospitalizations: 266, an increase of 107 from last week; critically ill: 32, an increase of 12 from last week

Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,194

Total COVID-19 deaths reported since last week: 21, including nine from a review of vital statistics records.

Scam Alert:

DPH is making the public aware of a scam targeting Delaware residents. This scam is in the form of a text message indicating that you are required to validate your vaccination or testing status. The link will take you to a site that requests you enter personal information. This is not a valid website and the request is fraudulent. This text message may be sent from a variety of spoofed numbers. As a reminder, DPH and other state agencies will not ask for private information, such as Social Security number or driver’s license number, in this manner. If you receive such a message, do not respond. Individuals are advised NOT to click on any links included in text messages and/or emails unless you are certain they are valid.

COVID-19 Vaccinations:

Total number of doses administered in Delaware: 1,424,415

Percentage of Delawareans 5+ who have received at least one dose (CDC data): 77.7%

Percentage of Delawareans 12+ who have received at least one dose (CDC data): 83.7%

Percentage of Delawareans 18+ who received at least one dose (CDC data): 85.6%

Percent of Delawareans who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 61.8%

Delawareans who are fully vaccinated have significant protection from COVID-19 infection, serious illness and death. All qualifying Delawareans should get vaccinated. For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Delaware, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine. Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity.

COVID-19 Case Vaccination Status Report:

The following report captures a weekly breakdown of vaccination status for cases, deaths, and hospitalizations for the time frame for Nov. 22 – Nov. 28. The report highlights the significant percentage of unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated individuals comprising Delaware’s cases and hospitalizations.

Weekly Overview

(11/22 -11/28) Unvaccinated Cases Total Unvaccinated / Partially Vaccinated Cases 1667 Total Cases 2306 Percent of Unvaccinated / Partially Vaccinated Cases 72% Hospitalizations Unvaccinated / Partially Vaccinated Hospitalized Cases 91 Total Hospitalized Cases 114 Percent of Unvaccinated / Partially Vaccinated Hospitalized Cases 80% Deaths Unvaccinated / Partially Vaccinated COVID-19 Deaths 8 Total COVID-19 Deaths 10 Percent of Unvaccinated / Partially Vaccinated COVID-19 Deaths 80%

Breakthrough Cases (cumulative since vaccinations began):

Total breakthrough cases: 7,633 or 1.4% of fully vaccinated individuals

Total breakthrough hospitalizations: 127

Total breakthrough deaths: 98

A breakthrough case is defined as testing positive for COVID-19 after an individual has been fully vaccinated for two weeks or more – although it does not mean that the infection occurred after vaccination.

COVID-19 Variant Cases in Delaware:

In the last week, 91 test samples were sequenced through routine surveillance of test specimens. Of those test samples, 61 (67%) sequenced at the DPH Lab were positive for a variant strain, as were four additional specimens sequenced at an outside lab. Out of the 65 variant positive samples, all were identified as the Delta strain.

Due to a technical issue, last week’s sequencing report could not be provided in the Nov. 26 weekly COVID-19 update. Between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26, 359 test samples were sequenced through routine surveillance of test specimens. Of those test samples, 184 (51.3%) sequenced at the DPH Lab were positive for a variant strain, as were 33 additional specimens sequenced at an outside lab. Out of the 217 variant positive samples, all were identified as the Delta strain.

DPH continues to monitor the science around the new Omicron variant, which has been classified as a Variant of Concern by both the World Health Organization and CDC. This variant was first reported in South Africa and has since been detected in several other countries and a handful of states, including Pennsylvania, in the U.S. No cases of this variant have been identified in Delaware to date. The Delaware Public Health Laboratory regularly monitors for the presence of COVID-19 variants, including Omicron, through routine sequencing of test specimens.

While we still have more to learn about the Omicron variant, Delawareans should continue doing what we know works: get vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor public settings, socially distance from others and wash your hands regularly. Vaccines remain the most critical tool to protect us against severe disease. Delawareans who are 5 years and older who have not received the vaccine should do so as soon as possible. This is especially important for our youngest eligible Delawareans, as they currently have the highest COVID-19 case rates.

DPH also encourages those who have been vaccinated with at least one dose to complete the full vaccination series and every adult should receive a booster dose when eligible. Boosters increase the strength of your antibody response to protect you from the virus, and many of its mutations. All adults who completed a primary vaccination series with an mRNA vaccine at least six months ago and those who received a Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago are eligible for a booster.

DPH COVID-19 Vaccine Mobile Units:

DPH officials in partnership with medical staff from the Delaware National Guard (DNG) have mobile units that offer COVID-19 vaccines in underserved communities.

The mobile units, which utilize trailers to transport the vaccine and provide vaccinations, are scheduled to visit these communities in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. COVID-19 testing will be available at each location. The mobile units in New Castle County will travel through specific neighborhoods and a community intervention team will canvas door to door to offer vaccination and testing services to residents.

Monday, Dec. 6

Wilmington’s North Side neighborhood, starting at North Claymont Street, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Laurel Junction, 10912 County Seat Hwy., Laurel, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Davelli’s Bagel Café, 201 W. Stein Hwy., Seaford, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

ILC Dover, 1 Moonwalker Road, Frederica, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Country Farms, 1014 S. Little Creek Road, Dover, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

DeLaWarr State Service Center, 500 Rogers Road, New Castle, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Smyrna State Service Center, 200 S. DuPont Blvd., Smyrna, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Laurel State Service Center, 31039 North Poplar St., Laurel, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Goodwill Job Resource Center, 300 East Lea Blvd., Wilmington, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Bethel Market, 7743 Main St., Bethel, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Service General Laundromat, 801 Norman Eskridge Hwy., Seaford, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Emerald City Wash World, 730 W. Division St., Dover, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Byler’s Harrington, 1 Liberty Plaza, Harrington, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Appoquinimink State Service Center, 122 Silver Lake Road, Middletown, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Laurel State Service Center, 10912 County Seat Hwy., Laurel, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Smyrna State Service Center, 200 S. DuPont Blvd., Smyrna, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Dover Housing Authority, 76 Stevenson Drive, Dover, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Wilmington’s Browntown/Hedgeville neighborhood, 1100 Maryland Ave., Wilmington, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Route 9 Library, 3022 New Castle Ave., New Castle, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

*dates may be rescheduled if there is inclement weather

For a full list of community-based events statewide including those organized by vaccinating partners and community groups at de.gov/getmyvaccine.

Long-term Care Statistics:

As of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, there have been a total of 3,002 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents, and 868 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Resources:

Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

Delawareans 18 or older are encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free exposure notification app to help protect your neighbors while ensuring your privacy. Download on the App Store or Google Play.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.