Del. COVID-19 State of Emergency Revised, Extended

Delaware Governor John Carney has formally extended the COVID-19 State of Emergency, as required for it to remain in effect for another 30 days.

The State of Emergency was implemented January 3rd to allow for members of the Delaware National Guard to be trained at Certified Nursing Assistants and to grant Delaware Public Health some leeway with deadlines and licensure activities and certain other regulatory requirements.

One week later, a mandate was issued to require the wearing of masks in indoor public spaces.

Under a third revision to the State of Emergency Declaration, “the Secretary of the Department of Transportation is authorized to issue regulatory waivers for commercial motor vehicles when operating in support of a declared State of Emergency.”

To read the revision, please Click here

For the full State of Emergency declaration, please Click here

To read the State of Emergency extension, please Click here