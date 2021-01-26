Del. COVID State Of Emergency Extended 11th Time

Governor John Carney has formally extended Delaware’s COVID-19 State of Emergency for another 30 days.

In a statement, Carney said Monday the ‘life saving vaccine” is protecting more Delawareans each day, including the most vulnerable. But until supply increases, he said it is still important to wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and to avoid gatherings in order to limit community spread of coronavirus.

The State of Emergency declaration, now extended 11 times since the start of the pandemic, carries the full force and effect of law.

Carney’s full statement issued Monday follows:

“Each day, we are getting the life-saving vaccine out to more Delawareans, including our most vulnerable friends and neighbors. But until supply increases and we can make vaccinations more widely available, let’s do what works to fight community spread of COVID-19. Avoid gatherings. Wear a mask. Wash your hands frequently. Stay vigilant and we’ll get through this.”

