Del. COVID State of Emergency Extended For 12th Time

Governor John Carney has extended Delaware’s COVID-19 State of Emergency for a 12th time.

Carney took the action Friday, as he has each month since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. It keeps in place modifications that have taken effect as well. The State of Emergency has the full force and effect of law.

To read the Delaware State of Emergency Extension, CLICK HERE

“We are making progress in our fight against COVID-19. Hospitalizations are down more than 50 percent from our winter peak, and Delaware providers have administered more than 164,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Carney said. “But let’s keep doing what works until we can get enough Delawareans vaccinated. Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings where this virus can spread. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Stay vigilant.”