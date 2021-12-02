Del. Creates Community Mental Health Services Fund

Delaware plans to create a community-based mental health services fund, utilizing money from the American Rescue Plan Act that was passed earlier this year.

Governor John Carney said Wednesday that the fund will help providers of community health care services, non-profits and faith-based institutions provide services in their communities. Such organizations may apply for funding online.

The deadline is January 15th.

“Now more than ever, we know the importance of providing access to quality mental health services for Delawareans in need,” Carney said. “This Community-based Mental Health Services Fund will help community health care providers, nonprofits, and faith-based institutions provide those services, and strengthen the communities they serve. Thank you to members of our federal delegation and President Joe Biden for providing these important resources.”

To find out more about the Community-Based Mental Health Services Fund, please CLICK HERE

“This fund provides much needed resources for persons with behavioral health challenges in order to give families access to early intervention and quality treatment to support their loved ones. As a nurse and Chair of the Behavioral Health Consortium, I am committed to making Delaware a leader in providing access to quality behavioral health services to truly help people. This investment is a critical support for our healthcare providers, non-profits and faith-based institutions to deliver services and breakdown stigma,” Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said. “Thank you to our federal delegation and President Joe Biden for their commitment to get Delawareans the help they deserve, and a behavioral health system that works for everyone.”