Del. Democratic Leadership Endorses Slate Of Incumbents

The Delaware Democratic Party State Executive Committee has endorsed Joe Biden for President and a slate of incumbent candidates for re-election.

The Committee is comprised of 25 Democrats from all three counties. They met virtually last week.

“The Vice President headlines one of the strongest tickets our Party has ever seen. As Republicans in Washington have largely abandoned governing altogether, Sen. Coons and Congresswoman Blunt Rochester have continued to fight for Delaware and demand progress for Americans in the face of unimaginable challenges,” Delaware Democratic Party Chairman Erik Raser-Schramm said in a statement. “Meanwhile here in Delaware, Gov. John Carney, Lt. Gov. Hall-Long and Insurance Commissioner Navarro have been incredible leaders, keeping Delawareans safe, while fighting to expand access to health care, and helping workers, small businesses, and consumers in the face of a relentless pandemic.”