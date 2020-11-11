Del. Democratic Party Chair Announces Resignation

The Chairman of the Delaware Democratic Party, Erik Raser-Schramm, has announced his resignation from the position to join the administration of newly re-elected New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer.

Raser-Schramm will be replaced by Vice Chair Elizabeth Maron for the remainder of the term through June of 2021. Maron is the daughter of former Democratic Party Chairman John Daniello.

“Winning elections is obviously the goal of a political party, but it’s how we did it that I’m proud of the most,” Raser-Schramm said. “We worked hard to open up our Party to hundreds of new activists, donors, campaign staff, and candidates, who now feel at home under the Delaware Democratic Party banner.”

“For me, it’s not just about the number of seats we hold, it’s the fact that the people who hold them reflect Delaware’s diversity more than ever before,” Raser-Schramm added. “It’s the fact that from D.C. to Dover, our leaders are doing the hard work that make our state a healthier, more prosperous, and more equitable place for everyone who calls it home.”

Maron will become the first woman to chair the Delaware Democratic Party statewide.

“I am deeply committed to the Democratic Party and its mission and am honored to follow in the footsteps of Erik and his predecessors. I have big shoes to fill,” Maron said. “We are proud to be the home of the President-elect and are committed to supporting Joe and Kamala’s efforts to build back better while doing the important grassroots work to keep the Party strong here in Delaware.”