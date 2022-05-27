Del. Department Of Correction Revises Visitation Policies Due To Community Rates Of COVID-19

The Delaware Department of Correction is placing limitations on visits with inmates at Level Five prison facilities and Level Four work release and violation of probation facilities, due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the community and to reduce the risk of transmission among the inmate population and staff.

Visits are currently limited to one adult visitor per inmate. Visitors will be encouraged to wear a face covering while in the facility.

The DOC continues to follow a comprehensive mitigation and testing program. As of Thursday, 30 inmates across correctional facilities had known active cases of COVID-19, and only two had minor symptoms of the illness. Also, 18 Department of Corrections employees had known active cases of coronavirus.

Phone and video visits are also available.

“The health and safety of our officers, staff, visitors and the individuals under our supervision remains our top priority,” Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe Hudson Jr. said. “While our comprehensive COVID-19 screening, testing and mitigation measures have continued to work effectively we are temporarily taking the additional step of limiting in-person inmate visitation to one adult visitor to further reduce the risk of transmission.”