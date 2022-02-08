Del. Dept. of Agriculture Invites Applicants For Special Crop Block Grant Program

Growers and people involved with specialty crops in Delaware are invited to submit a proposal with the Delaware Department of Agriculture for the 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

The federal farm bill is alloting about $320,000 through competitive grants to fund innovative projects that support specialty crops and create new and better markets for the Delaware specialty crop industry.

According to the Department of Agriculture, specialty crops include:

fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, nursery crops, and floriculture. Projects should benefit the specialty crop industry and provide a positive impact with measurable outcomes.

Agricultural producers, nonprofit organizations, government entities, for-profit companies, or educational institutions based in Delaware or with a business or academic affiliation based in the state are eligible to apply. Applications requesting funding for field crops, such as corn and soybeans, or animal agriculture, do not qualify for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

DDA is offering a virtual grant workshop on February 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. People interested in learning how to apply for the grant’s eligibility requirements and priorities should RSVP by February 11 to Ese.Jessa@delaware.gov to receive a link.

Past Delaware projects have included expanding community-supported agriculture programs, research on new specialty crop varieties, deer deterrent methods to safeguard specialty crops, and marketing to promote locally grown specialty crops.

Proposals for the upcoming fiscal year must be submitted to DDA by 4:30 p.m. on March 25, 2022. The grant evaluation team will review submissions, with selected projects included in the Delaware State Plan for USDA’s review and final approval. Grants are available between $5,000 and $75,000 for projects that may last between one and three years in length.

For more information about the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program or to obtain an application, visit online at https://de.gov/scbg.