Del. Dept. Of Correction Plans Citizens Academy

A citizens academy that starts next month will offer a look at operations and programs in the Delaware Department of Correction.

The DOC says the five weekly sessions will include an opportunity to engage with corrections leadership, uniformed officers, providers of treatment and programs and a wide range of professional staff.

To apply for the academy, please CLICK HERE

“More than 2,000 highly trained and dedicated professionals work together every day to supervise the inmates and probationers within our correctional system, to keep them safe, and to support their reentry success,” Deputy Commissioner of Correction Monroe Hudson said. “Whether you have an interest in law enforcement, have a loved one who has been supervised by the DOC, or simply want to be better informed about how government works for you, our Citizens Academy provides an opportunity to see first-hand how our correctional system contributes to public safety and offender rehabilitation. Please consider joining us.”

Anyone who is interested in the free DOC citizens academy must apply by April 5th, and a background check is required. The sessions will be held Tuesday evenings in Dover between April 27th and May 25th.